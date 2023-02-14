Intech Investment Management LLC Has $60.11 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642,541 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,705,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

