Intech Investment Management LLC Has $45.35 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 326,412 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,446,000 after buying an additional 896,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.50. 1,006,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,475. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.