Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 211,880 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,880 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $65,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.03. The stock had a trading volume of 221,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,876. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

