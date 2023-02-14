Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 227,774 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Devon Energy worth $49,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DVN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. 1,966,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Devon Energy

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

