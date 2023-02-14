Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.
Insurance Australia Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75.
About Insurance Australia Group
Further Reading
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.