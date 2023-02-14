Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $2,669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,622,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,187,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PTC Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.79. 546,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,569. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

