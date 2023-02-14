Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,229,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,864,802.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. 575,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,937. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

