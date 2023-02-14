InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.84 million.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. 2,143,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

About InMode

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in InMode by 21.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.