InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.84 million.
Shares of INMD stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. 2,143,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
