Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend by an average of 66.5% per year over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. 1,204,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,335,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,593,000 after buying an additional 165,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,204,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after buying an additional 391,539 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,978,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,317,000 after buying an additional 230,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,385,000 after acquiring an additional 76,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

