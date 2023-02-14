indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday.

INDI opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.95. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,342 shares of company stock worth $863,350 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127,575 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 855,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 464,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

