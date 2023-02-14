Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ IMPP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,232. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imperial Petroleum stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) by 185.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Imperial Petroleum worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

