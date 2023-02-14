Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 65.0% in January

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,800 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immutep by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Immutep alerts:

Immutep Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IMMP stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 29,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.16. Immutep has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.