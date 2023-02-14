Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $547.75 million and $36.32 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00427188 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.42 or 0.28297700 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000167 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
