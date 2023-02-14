Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $547.75 million and $36.32 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

