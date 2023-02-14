Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Immunome Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMNM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,484. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

