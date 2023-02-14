Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:IMNM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,484. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

