iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00008812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $155.21 million and $10.24 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.88753336 USD and is down -6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $14,619,793.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

