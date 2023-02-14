IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CAO Sells $41,000.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IES Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.27. 20,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $832.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter.

IESC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IES by 172.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IES by 251.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

