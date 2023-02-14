IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner Sells 1,000 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $10.95 on Monday, reaching $496.68. The stock had a trading volume of 367,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,361. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

