IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Position Lessened by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.