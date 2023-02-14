Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 21.1% Higher

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) traded up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 172,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 77,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Iconic Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$14.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.
Iconic Minerals Company Profile
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.
Recommended Stories
