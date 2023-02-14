Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.93

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.93 and last traded at $114.41, with a volume of 397084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

