Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.93

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.93 and last traded at $114.41, with a volume of 397084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

