Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 1,444,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,205,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$447.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.36.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

