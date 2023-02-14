Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 12,490,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 8.6 %

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Shares of HUT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 13,815,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,484,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.