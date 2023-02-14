Huobi BTC Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $849.51 million and approximately $139,883.69 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for $21,799.46 or 1.00174360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.