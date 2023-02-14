Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $860.43 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $860.43 million and $204,142.89 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $22,079.70 or 1.00123873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00432869 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.69 or 0.28674006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.