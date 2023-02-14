Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in January

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock remained flat at $34.50 during trading on Tuesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

