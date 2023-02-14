Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Further Reading
