Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

