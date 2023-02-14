Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.67 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.2 %

HWM traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 73,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 311.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 587,857 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

