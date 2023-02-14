Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.