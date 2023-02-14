Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Separately, Argus increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

