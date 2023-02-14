Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $205.00 at HSBC

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.02. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

