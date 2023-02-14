HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $442.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.66. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $65,143.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $65,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,717.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,365. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.