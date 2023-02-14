HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Sold by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. HMN Financial comprises 0.9% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 6.89% of HMN Financial worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The company has a market cap of $98.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.

