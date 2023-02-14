Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.88

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1067778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $629,157. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

