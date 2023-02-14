Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.88

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1067778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.