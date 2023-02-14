Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. 244,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

