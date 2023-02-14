Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

CYBR traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $149.16. 59,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

