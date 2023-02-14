Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 0.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,826,739 shares of company stock worth $160,357,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.0 %

BX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 878,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

