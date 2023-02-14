Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.78. 80,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

