Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. 711,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.