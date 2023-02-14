Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $20.62 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

PEP traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.89. 849,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day moving average is $175.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

