Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 1.2% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,359,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.01.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

