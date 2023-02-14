HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Up 3.9%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 9,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 35,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.
HilleVax Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 34.77 and a quick ratio of 34.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $101,493,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
