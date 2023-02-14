Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $405,654.03

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $177.06 million and $405,654.03 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00021866 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.80896473 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $339,359.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

