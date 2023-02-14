Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.00

Shares of Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.34), with a volume of 3591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.76).

The firm has a market cap of £2.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

