Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

