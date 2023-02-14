Helium Price Reaches $2.45 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00011153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $340.10 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00430322 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.58 or 0.28505326 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000173 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,582,930 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
