Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 455,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

OFIX stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

