Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,243 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

BATS CBOE opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

