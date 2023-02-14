Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,473 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.16. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

