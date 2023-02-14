Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

