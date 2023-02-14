Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,422 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.0 %

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

